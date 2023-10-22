Cowboys rumors: Dak extension, trade deadline plans, Mazi Smith reviews
- Mazi Smith has room to grow, but has received favorable reviews thus far
- The Cowboys plans for the deadline appear somewhat solidified
- Jerry Jones commented on a Dak Prescott contract extension
By Josh Wilson
Stephen Jones comments on Dak Prescott extension make it seem like he'll get one
In her latest column for The Athletic, Dianna Russini provided some quotes from team executive Stephen Jones (subscription required) when asked about Dak Prescott and a possible extension for the quarterback.
“He’s under contract now, but we’d like to do this after the season. Once the season is over, we will focus on that. Dak will be our quarterback.”
While it stops short of guaranteeing a contract extension for Prescott, it sure leans into the idea that he'll get one from the Cowboys. Prescott is under contract next season and a free agent in 2025, set to make $29 million next season.
Currently, Prescott is the 11th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, and ninth-best in adjusted EPA per play.
Interestingly, Jerry Jones mentioned previously he's open to an extension mid-season. That was preseason, though, and perhaps a dangled carrot for Prescott to prove his worth. The Cowboys also have money coming due for generational defensive player Micah Parsons, as well, which complicates things.
The change in tone is curious, though one could chalk it up to the differences in how Stephen frames things compared to his father, notorious for talking a big game even when things don't come to bear. Dallas's options outside of Prescott likely won't be great, and though the results for Dallas in 2023 have been lukewarm offensively, a deep look would suggest that has much more to do with play calling than Prescott's performance.