Cowboys rumors: Injury problems won't stop, Parsons insane prep, Diggs replacement readiness
- Trevon Diggs replacement appears ready for his increased role
- Micah Parsons is being prepped in practice in insane way, but it should work
- Cowboys have more injury problems ahead of Week 3
By Josh Wilson
Cowboys have more injury issues for Week 3 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys have a clear issue with their secondary after the Diggs injury this week, but on the offensive side, the Cowboys could be without several members of their offensive line.
Ian Rapoport reported that Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and Tyler Biadasz are all questionable. Rapoport said that Smith is the most likely to go, with the latter two game-time decisions based on pregame workouts.
Matin has an 84.3, Smith a 78.8, and Biadasz a 54.3 grade per Pro Football Focus. Each have been heavily available through the first two games, so if nothing else, the risk of an unfamiliar or unready player getting an increased role could hurt the performance of the line. Prescott has had the third-lowest pressure rate so far this season and has been hurried, astonishingly, just once.
Simply put, the line has been a huge part of the league-leading 60-point differential Dallas has.
While the Cardinals look like an easy win at first glance given their poor offense, a second look suggests their pass rush is not to be slept on. Arizona has the third-most sacks (nine) this year so far.
Dallas may need Prescott to make plays under pressure and hurried more this week than previous weeks. That's the best case scenario. The worst case is unforced errors due to penalties from inexperienced Cowboys.