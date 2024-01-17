Craig Breslow's newfound stance on Red Sox process with infuriate fans
The Boston Red Sox are a team in transition at the moment. While Craig Breslow says he wants to build a World Series contender, his stance on their process may not sit well with fans.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have had a relatively quiet offseason under new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow. Their only major moves were the signing of right-hander Lucas Giolito and the trade of Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves for Vaughn Grissom.
Boston is coming off of back-to-back last place finishes in the American League East, and fans are simply tired of mediocrity. However, Breslow's current stance on the team's process is not going to sit well with the Fenway faithful.
Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe recently caught up with Breslow, who discussed how the Red Sox are currently operating. Rather than focusing on spending money and adding players, Breslow seemed more intent on a draft-and-develop approach.
Craig Breslow's approach will infuriate Red Sox fans
The Red Sox certainly have plenty of financial resources, especially given the large market they play in. However, they don't seem to be terribly interested in spending money to improve the team.
Obviously, this isn't going to sit well with Red Sox fans, who just want to see the front office build a championship contender. With the exception of their surprise run to the ALCS in 2021, things have gone downhill for the Red Sox since their 2018 World Series title.
The Red Sox have only reached the postseason once since that championship. Rather than add proven veterans, Boston is more interested in seeing what they have in their young players.
That isn't necessarily a bad approach, but for a team that has finished in last place in the AL East three out of the last four years, it's risky to bank on hope that unproven talent will blossom into quality big-league talent.
The safer bet would be to add pieces and supplement that young core with proven talent. For example, the Red Sox are in need of another starting pitcher -- someone who can slot in next to Giolito and Brayan Bello at the top of the rotation.
They could ultimately dive into the free agent market or even make a trade. Jeff Passan previously reported that they had shown interest in Jesus Luzardo, and they were one of five teams listed in a column by Ken Rosenthal of teams interested in Dylan Cease.
Boston could also use their prospects to make a deal that moves the needle.