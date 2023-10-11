Real recognize real: Creed take the Rangers higher in the MLB Playoffs
By Curt Bishop
The Texas Rangers are headed to the ALCS for the first time since 2011. The cast of characters is completely different this year, but the goals remain the same.
However, one interesting thing to note is what is currently inspiring this year’s Rangers ballclub.
Towards the end of the regular season, the Rangers had begun to struggle and even briefly fell out of playoff position. But instead of panicking, the Rangers stuck together and found their own rallying cry, which turned out to be music from the band “Creed.”
For context, Creed is a rock band that was formed in Tallahassee, Florida back in 1994. They took to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s as part of the post-grunge movement. One of their most famous songs is “Take Me Higher.”
Creed is a symbol of hope for the 2023 Texas Rangers
And so, Creed’s music became a symbol of hope for this year’s Rangers, as they remained positive and quickly returned to their winning ways, securing the second Wild Card spot in the American League and sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series.
Texas defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS last night. And during the game, everybody at Globe Life Field was singing “Take Me Higher.” Sports anchor Pat Doney took a video of Rangers fans singing the song.
Clearly, Creed has become a symbol of hope, not just for the Rangers, but for their fans as well, who have caught onto this new rallying cry. And so far, Creed’s music has taken the Rangers “higher” as they now prepare for the ALCS. Texas awaits the winner of the series between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. That series could be decided as soon as today.
But regardless of their opponent, the Rangers and their fans are having a ton of fun this October, and rightfully so. Creed’s music has simply been an added bonus. And it's obvious that the band is enjoying being a source of inspiration for the Rangers
It has taken them higher and landed them in the ALCS. One can correctly assume that the music will be out in full force by the time the series starts.
The Rangers and their fans will be ready to go and will also be ready to enjoy the music of Creed in hopes that it will help guide them to their first ever World Series title.