Details of Nick Saban's retirement make decision to leave even more surprising
Nick Saban is officially out at Alabama in a move very few saw coming.
Nick Saban, the greatest coach in modern college football history, officially retired on Wednesday. The news broke in the afternoon, at 5:06 PM ET. Before that, Saban was... going about his daily activities as Alabama football coach, apparently.
Saban worked until the very end, per Nick Kelly of Tuscaloosa News. He was interviewing prospective candidates for vacancies "as late as this morning." Then, in the afternoon, Saban informed the team he is retiring.
Huh.
There is no concrete reporting on why exactly Saban resigned his post. The obvious speculation is age. He's 72 years old with tens of millions of dollars in his back account. I would retire, too. The Crimson Tide's season ended with a Rose Bowl loss to No. 1-ranked Michigan after toppling undefeated Georgia in the SEC championship game. Maybe Saban reflected on his historic career, looked at the calendar, thought of his family, and decided to hang 'em up.
While Saban doesn't always take to the media, one has to imagine we will receive further clarification in the days and weeks to come. Saban offered a brief comment in the school's official press release.
""The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me. We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home."
It's unlikely that Saban made this decision today, so it's a tad unusual that he literally worked up until the very end. Saban's involvement in the hiring process for other positions could signal that he will stick around the program in an advisory role. Saban is a god in Tuscaloosa. Surely the program will welcome his advice moving forward if he decides to offer it.
In 17 seasons as Alabama head coach, Saban went 297-71 with six national championships in nine appearances. He never posted a losing record at the college level. Saban went to the championship game more often than he didn't at Alabama. We aren't likely to see another coach achieve his level of success in the near future.
The Crimson Tide face a difficult and uncertain path forward. No matter how involved Saban is moving forward, it is hard to move on from the greatest head coach of a generation. Alabama is already taking hits on the recruiting front. Several high-profile candidates are expected to compete for the honor of coaching the Crimson Tide next, with Oregon's Dan Lanning tabbed as the early favorite.