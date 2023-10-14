DK Metcalf backs Seahawks rookie in matchup with Ja'Marr Chase
Get excited for the Ja'Marr Chase-Devon Witherspoon matchup in Week 6.
By Kristen Wong
Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf said something mildly inflammatory about Week 6's matchup against the Bengals, and the media ate it right up.
Going into the Seahawks-Bengals game, Metcalf backed his rookie corner, Devon Witherspoon, in a potential 1-on-1 matchup against Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase. He didn't say anything negative about Chase; in fact, he actually praised the "great" Bengals wide receiver and said, "I tip my hat off to him."
When it came to picking a side, Metcalf obviously went with his own Seahawks teammate. Metcalf said, "It will be fun to watch Sunday, but I think 'Spoon will get the best of [Chase]."
Spoon or Chase? Seahawks' DK Metcalf backs his own teammate in Week 6
Chase retweeted the video from Bengals beat reporter James Rapien above, at the time implying that Metcalf's words served as bulletin board material for the upcoming game. When Chase was asked about Metcalf's comments in practice earlier this week, he played it off.
Chase said, "[Metcalf] isn't doing anything but praising his teammate. That's what he is supposed to do. At the end of the day, it's about game time reps and game-time decisions. [Witherspoon] will get the opportunity to get his matchups, and we'll see who wins that matchup."
Nothing to see here, just two great players getting hyped for what's sure to be a crowd-pleasing Week 6 showdown.
Witherspoon, the Seahawks' No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 draft, has recorded 23 tackles, two sacks, and one interception (which he returned for a touchdown) so far this year. The player lining up opposite him on Sunday also knows a thing or two about productive rookie seasons. Tune in to watch the Spoon vs. Chase battle on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.