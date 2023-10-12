How we got here: 3 Dodgers weaknesses that were exposed this postseason
Dodgers not adding more starting pitcher depth at trade deadline hurt them
This offseason will be critical for the Dodgers in addressing their rotation. Because in the NLDS, their lack of high-end depth cost them.
In Game 1, Clayton Kershaw allowed six runs and only registered one out. They were down 9-0 after the second inning before the team ultimately lost 11-2. In Game 2, they were down 3-0 after the first inning and starting pitcher Bobby Miller only pitched 1.2 innings. In Game 3, Lance Lynn allowed four runs and pitched only 2.2 innings.
The Dodgers’ starting pitchers combined for 4.2 innings pitched in three games, with Lynn’s outing being the longest of the three. His outing actually dropped the Dodgers’ starting pitching’s postseason ERA from 40.50 to 25.07.
“Ultimately, we got beat in most facets of the game, especially starting pitching,” Kershaw said. “That was disappointing.”
The Dodgers’ top target in the offseason will be Shohei Ohtani, but the organization must fix their starting rotation. Clayton Kershaw is uncertain to be back in 2024 as he deals with shoulder issues. Julio Urias’ future in baseball is uncertain as he continues to be investigated by authorities and Major League Baseball. Walker Buehler will be ready for the 2024 season, but how effective he will be coming off his second Tommy John surgery remains to be seen. The team also has youngsters Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot and Emmet Sheehan.
But the Dodgers need high-end upgrades, and veteran talent, to pair with the young pitchers. They tried at the deadline, agreeing to a deal to acquire Eduardo Rodriguez from the Detroit Tigers, only for the left-hander to invoke his no-trade clause. But if this season taught the Dodgers anything, it’s that they can’t rely solely on young pitchers and another year of Kershaw.That’s why signing a player like Jordan Montgomery and one of Lucas Giolito or Jack Flaherty to a short-term contract would make some sense.
And if the Dodgers do end up signing Ohtani, surely other players will attempt to flock to Los Angeles. Which would only make the quest to replenish the rotation that much easier.