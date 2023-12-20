DraftKings + Bet365 Promos: Win $300 Bonus Betting on ANY Bowl Game
Bet $10 on any bowl game, unlock $300 in bonus bets win or lose
College football is nearly done for the season but we still have a few weeks of bowl games to enjoy, and you can make the most of it with a pair of guaranteed bonus wins.
You’ll win $300 in bonus bets just for signing up with DraftKings and Bet365 and betting your first $5 at each sportsbook, win or lose!
Here’s how you can boost your bankroll to bet on bowl games this holiday season:
DraftKings Promo Code
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets instantly upon placing your first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings!
As an added bonus, you’ll also be able to place a no-sweat same-game parlay each day this offer lasts.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bowl game
It’s simple. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then make sure your first bet is at least $5.
With your bonus bets instantly on hand, you won’t have to wait to dip back in for more bowl game bets or look into betting on another sport like the NFL, NBA or NHL!
Bet365 Bonus Code
You’ll be guaranteed to win $150 in bonus bets whenever your first bet of $5 or more settles at Bet365.
But you must live in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia to access this offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bowl game
The steps are the same as above. Once you’ve deposited $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to win.
You’ll have to wait until your first wager settles to claim your bonus with this offer. With that in mind, you might want to bet on the very next bowl game on the schedule.
Now let’s make sure you know how to place your first bets.
How to Bet on College Football at DraftKings and Bet365
You can back your favorite teams all season long over at DraftKings and Bet365!
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NCAAF’ to find odds on all of the upcoming bowl games. When you find one you want to wager on, make sure to click on it to explore each available betting line.
You could bet on anything from picking a team to win or cover the spread to betting on the total points, prop plays, alternate spreads and much more.
But don’t forget, you have to make sure that first wager is at least $5 at each sportsbook!
This is one of the best times of the year. Why not make it better? Sign up with DraftKings and Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.