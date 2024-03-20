DraftKings March Madness Bracket Promo: How to Use Bonus Bets
See how to claim a $150 bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook for March Madness right now
By Joe Summers
DraftKings Sportsbook is the best place to enjoy thrilling March Madness action with a variety of markets for every game, as well as a unique bracket challenge to give you a shot at $100,000!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game today will INSTANTLY receive $150 in bonus bets just for placing the wager. Even if you lose, you'll immediately get the bonus bets to start using!
See below how to sign up and enjoy all of DraftKings' great features for the NCAA Tournament.
DraftKings Sportsbook March Madness Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150
If you sign up for DraftKings using this link, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any March Madness pick, you'll instantly be credited $150 in bonus bets to use freely. That's +3000 odds!
To get your guaranteed $150, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for DraftKings using this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit $10 or more
3. Bet at least $5
That's it! Upon placing your wager, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets provided you follow the steps outlined above.
Since you're immediately get your bonus, you can use it to keep on betting. With competitive odds for every game and markets for futures, player props and parlays, there's no better place to score some cash for the most exciting time on the sports calendar.
Only new DraftKings users in states with legal sports betting have access to this limited-time offer. Don't miss out on an automatic $150 win for the big dance - click here to sign up for DraftKings now!
Does DraftKings Have a March Madness Bracket?
Yes, DraftKings offers the Pepsi Zero Right Bracket Challenge that gives users a chance to win $100,000!
After you sign up, you can find the bracket challenge on the home screen or by going to the March Madness section. You do not have to place a wager or use money to enter the contest. Follow the instructions to fill out your bracket and potentially earn massive prizes.
This is a unique bracket challenge, as the goal is to get zero games right, hence the name. If the teams you pick advance, you'll fall down the leaderboard. The fewer games you pick correctly, the better your chances.
One of the only major sportsbooks offering a bracket challenge, DraftKings is the ideal place to bet on the NCAA Tournament.
How to Bet on March Madness at DraftKings
DraftKings makes it easy to bet on March Madness with up-to-the-minute live odds updates for every game. Whether you're betting on an individual matchup or prefer a futures wager, like who will win the title or a certain region, you'll find plenty of choices at this sportsbook.
Go to the 'NCAAB' or 'March Madness' section on the home page to explore your options. With exclusive odds boosts and fun parlay options, you're not just limited to standard bets either.
Provided you claimed your $150 bonus described above, you'll have plenty of bonus funds to bet with as well. Click here to sign up for DraftKings now and get started!
How Do I Use Bonus Bets?
When you fill out your bet slip with your desired wager, you'll be prompted to either use real money or your bonus bets. You can check your allotment in account management to check how much you have left, and there are no limitations to what you can wager on with a bonus bet.
Keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them. Stay active to maximize your potential rewards!
Does DraftKings Sportsbook Have a Mobile App?
Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook has a mobile app accessible on Apple at the App Store or on Android at the Google Play Store. It's one of the highest-rated apps on the market and seamlessly syncs with your desktop account, letting you bet on games no matter where you are.
DraftKings Sportsbook March Madness Promo Summary
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Does DraftKings Have a Bracket Challenge?
$150
$10
$5
21+ and located in a legal sports betting state
Yes
See why this is the best sportsbook around - click here to sign up for DraftKings today!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.