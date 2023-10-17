DraftKings MLB Promo: Win $200 INSTANT Bonus Betting $5 on Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Today!
Bet $5 on tonight's NLCS matchup, win an instant $200 bonus at DraftKings
The MLB Postseason is heating up with just four teams remaining and you can boost your bankroll for the home stretch TODAY!
FanSided readers like yourself will win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets if you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 or more on tonight’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS game!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed win in time for tonight’s first pitch:
DraftKings MLB Promo Code
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY when you place your first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings.
As a special bonus, you can then also choose to opt-in to up to a no-sweat same-game parlay each day that this offer lasts!
Here’s how you can get your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Phillies vs. D-Backs
It’s important to follow each step above, including depositing $10 or more and betting $5 or more, otherwise you won’t receive your bonus bets!
You’ll get that $200 bonus immediately, which allows you to make more bets on tonight’s game, look ahead to the rest of the MLB Postseason or pivot to another sport like football or hockey!
You can also use your first no-sweat same-game parlay today. If you don’t hit, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets!
Now let’s get you started on betting on tonight’s NLCS game.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Philadelphia is a solid favorite at home with Aaron Nola on the mound against Arizona and Merrill Kelly.
The Phillies are -166 moneyline favorites with a -1.5 run line of +130 odds. Arizona, meanwhile, is +140 on the moneyline and -155 to cover the +1.5 run line.
But you won’t be limited to betting on the moneyline or run line at DraftKings.
You could instead bet on over/under 7.5 total runs, any player to hit a home run and much more!
How to Bet on MLB at DraftKings
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘MLB’ to see odds on the upcoming games.
Arizona at Philadelphia will be the first game listed. Click on it to see all of your betting options.
When you find your favorite wager, don’t forget to put at least $5 on it!
Sign up with DraftKings today to give yourself an instant $200 boost to enjoy the final weeks of this MLB season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.