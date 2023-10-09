DraftKings NFL Promo: Win $200 Bonus With $5 Bet on Monday Night Football
Bet $5, win $200 in instant bonus bets plus daily no-sweat same-game parlays at DraftKings
If you’re not a fan of either team playing on Monday Night Football tonight (or even if you are), DraftKings is giving you good reason to get amped up for tonight’s game!
FanSided readers like yourself who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 or more on Packers vs Raiders will win $200 in bonus bets PLUS daily no-sweat same-game parlays!
Here’s how you can cash in on Monday Night Football in a few simple steps:
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
You’re getting two offers in one with this promotion at DraftKings!
First, you’ll win $200 in bonus bets as soon as you place your first bet of $5 or more. Then, you can also choose to opt-in to up to a no-sweat same-game parlay (min. 3 legs) every day that this offer lasts!
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Packers vs. Raiders
Make sure you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, otherwise you won’t receive your bonus funds!
Since you’ll have that $200 on hand immediately, you can make as many bets on tonight’s game as you want, look ahead to next week’s action or pivot to another sport like the MLB Postseason!
You can also use your first no-sweat same-game parlay today.
If you lose your bet, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets!
Now let’s get you started on betting on Monday Night Football.
Packers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
The Raiders are 2-point favorites (-125 moneyline odds) at home against Green Bay tonight for Monday Night Football.
But you won’t be limited to betting on the spread or moneyline at DraftKings!
You could instead bet on over/under 46 total points, anytime touchdown scorers, player props and much more.
After you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the upcoming games. Packers at Raiders will be listed first.
Click on the matchup to see ALL of your betting options, and don’t forget to put at least $5 on that first bet!
Why Bet at DraftKings?
You can find odds on all of your favorite sports at DraftKings, even if they’re out of season!
DraftKings hosts a wide variety of betting lines on its user-friendly site that also includes other opportunities for bonuses.
You’ll be treated to odds boosts, other bonus-bet promotions and a rewards program that will keep you coming back for more.
Sign up with DraftKings today to set yourself up for a week of bonus bets with a guaranteed win betting on Monday Night Football.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.