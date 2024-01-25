DraftKings Promo: $200 Bonus is the Best You’ll Find
Bet $5, win an instant $200 bonus plus no-sweat same-game parlays!
If you’re looking for the best way to maximize your profits as a sports bettor, you’ve come to the perfect place.
DraftKings is offering you an instant $200 bonus just for betting your first $5 or more on any game this week – giving you ample opportunities to cash in with house money!
DraftKings Promo Code
You’ll get $200 in bonus bets as soon as you place that first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings.
As an extra bonus, you’ll also be able to place a no-sweat same-game parlay each day through Sunday!
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any game this week
All it takes is a deposit of $10 or more and a first-time bet of $5 or more on any game.
Your bonus – eight $25 bet credits – will hit your account, located under the ‘Promos’ section right away. You can use those bonus bets on anything, from picking teams to win, to betting on player props, parlays and more.
Let’s make sure you know how to find what you’re looking to wager on.
How to Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook
You’ll have access to the latest odds on all of your favorite sports at DraftKings.
Once you’ve logged in, navigate to the all-sports listing and click on your sport of choice. You’ll be greeted with odds on upcoming games and season-long futures bets.
When you see a game you might want to wager on, click on it to reveal all of the related betting lines.
When you’ve found your favorite one, remember that you need to put at least $5 on it to activate your instant bonus!
How to Make a Same-Game Parlay
A same-game parlay is a wager that includes multiple bets all associated with one game in which each bet must win.
Once you’ve clicked on an individual game, you’ll see an icon that says ‘Click Here to Enable Same Game Parlay.’ From there, you can add your same-game selections into a betting slip, watching as your odds increase with each bet you add.
The best part is you won’t have to sweat your first one each day (after you’ve placed your first bet of $5 or more) because you’ll get a second chance to win!
Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to claim the best promotion in sports betting. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.