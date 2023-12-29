DraftKings Promo Code: Instant $150 Bonus to Bet on Bowl Season
Bet $5 on any college football bowl game, unlock an instant $150 bonus
This college football bowl season is starting to really heat up and you can bet on all of the top games thanks to DraftKings!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets instantly upon placing your first bet of $5 or more – freeing you up to bet on your favorite teams and players.
Here’s how you can boost your bankroll in a matter of minutes:
DraftKings Promo Code
Once you’ve placed your first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings, you’ll instantly win your bonus bets!
You’ll also be able to place one no-sweat same-game parlay each day this offer lasts.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any college football bowl game
All it takes is a first-time deposit of $10 or more and a first-time wager of $5 or more. Once that’s done, you can start betting with your bonus!
We have four bowl games on both Friday and Saturday, meaning you have TONS of chances to cash in on those bonus bets.
But let’s first make sure you know how to get started.
How to Bet on College Football at DraftKings
There are many fun and unique ways for you to bet on your favorite college football teams and players at DraftKings.
You could keep it simple and bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on the total projected points, anytime touchdown scorers, individual player props and much more.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘College Football’ to see odds on all of the upcoming bowl games. When you find a game you want to wager on, click on it to explore all of your betting options.
And don’t forget to put at least $5 on that first bet!
Why Bet at DraftKings?
DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation for plenty of good reasons.
You’ll have easy access to up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small in all of your favorite sports, along with odds boosts and other opportunities for bonus bets.
This is one of the BEST weekends of college football all season, and you can cash in on it. Sign up with DraftKings today!
