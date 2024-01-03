DraftKings Promo Code: Instant $150 Bonus to Bet on the NBA Tonight
Bet $5 on any NBA wager, win an instant $150 bonus guaranteed
We have a dozen NBA games on tap for tonight and you can start off your New Year with a big win to make the most of it!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $5 or more on ANY NBA team tonight – even if your bet doesn’t win.
Here’s how you can give your bankroll an instant boost to bet on your favorite teams and players:
DraftKings Promo Code
You’ll instantly win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with DraftKings and betting your first $5 or more on any NBA wager tonight.
As an added bonus, you’ll also be able to place one no-sweat same-game parlay each day this offer lasts.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on the NBA tonight
As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any NBA wager tonight, you’ll be instantly rewarded.
Since your bonus will hit your account right away, you’ll be free to place more bets on tonight’s NBA action, pivot to another sport or plan out your wagers for the week!
But let’s first make sure you know how to find odds on tonight’s games.
How to Bet on the NBA at DraftKings
You can bet on all of your favorite teams and players in a variety of unique and fun ways at DraftKings.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on today’s games and then click on any matchup that intrigues you to see each available betting line.
You could stick to the basics and bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on the total points, player props, alternate lines and much more.
When you find your favorite wager, make sure you don’t forget to put at least $5 on it!
Why Bet with DraftKings?
DraftKings is one of the most popular places to bet on sports and you’re about to find out why.
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small in all of your favorite sports along with odds boosts and more chances to win bonus bets.
Check out the fun you’ve been missing out on AND get an instant $150 bonus just for trying. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.