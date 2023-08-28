DraftKings Sportsbook Launches Kentucky Pre-Registration Bonus ($200 GUARANTEED!)
Sign up for DraftKings in Kentucky and receive a $200 bonus when sports betting goes live
By Joe Summers
Legal sports betting is launching next month in Kentucky and DraftKings Sportsbook is helping you get ready with a fantastic pre-registration sign-up bonus.
Just for signing up for DraftKings today, you'll be rewarded with a GUARANTEED $200 bonus! You'll jumpstart your sports betting career with a huge boost without even needing to win a bet!
See below how to sign up and claim your bonus right now.
DraftKings Kentucky Pre-Registration Bonus
If you sign up for DraftKings and verify your identity, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once Kentucky launches online sports betting on September 28th!
Follow these steps and that bonus is all yours:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
That's all! When DraftKings launches in Kentucky, you'll have $200 in bonus bets waiting for you.
Your bonus will be split up into eight $25 bonus bets, so you can spread your wagers around to increase your chances to win!
Only new DraftKings users in Kentucky can claim this offer. The moment you've waited for is nearly here - sign up for DraftKings today to make sure you're ready for it!
How to Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook in Kentucky
DraftKings makes it easy to back your favorite teams, with bet options including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays, futures and more.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to explore your options, and new users in Kentucky will be able to get comfortable with the sportsbook thanks to these eight $25 bonuses!
Great offers like this one aren't the only reason to sign up for DraftKings though.
Why Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook?
This is one of America's most popular sportsbooks for good reason, offering users exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, a rewards program and responsible gaming tools to guide you along the way.
DraftKings is one of the most trusted brands in sports betting and daily fantasy, and the up-to-the-minute live odds updates give you even more chances to win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.