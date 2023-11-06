DraftKings Sportsbook NFL Promo: Win $200 INSTANT Bonus With $5 Bet in Chargers vs. Jets!
Bet just $5 tonight and you'll win $200 in bonuses from DraftKings
By Joe Summers
If you're looking to start your week with a HUGE payday, DraftKings Sportsbook has an exclusive $200 sign-up bonus available for Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football!
New users who bet $5 or more on ANY NFL wager tonight will INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, you'll get $200 just for trying AND can opt-in to claim one no-sweat same-game parlay every day.
Here's how to get started:
DraftKings Sportsbook NFL Promo
If you sign up for DraftKings, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on ANY Chargers vs. Jets wager, you'll automatically receive $200 in bonus bets! You can then opt-in to get daily no-sweat same-game parlay tokens as well!
Follow these steps to lock in your bonuses:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any Chargers vs. Jets bet
That's it! Upon placing your wager, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets.
You can then opt-in and get one no-sweat same-game parlay every day. If your parlay loses, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again on the house!
Only new DraftKings users in states with legal sports betting can claim this promo and it's only available for a short time. Don't miss out on an automatic $200 bonus - sign up for DraftKings now!
How to Bet on the NFL Today at DraftKings Sportsbook
The Chargers are slight road favorites over the Jets, though this is a massive game for both teams.
You can utilize this offer with ANY bet, whether it's on the moneyline or spread or even a player prop or parlay! Follow the steps above and you'll get your $200 bonus no matter what.
With three straight wins, this could be a good time to back the Jets. That being said, the Chargers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games as road underdogs, potentially giving Los Angeles value.
However you choose to bet, make sure you do it at DraftKings.
Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook?
This is one of the country's most popular sportsbooks with good reason, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program to keep your bonuses flowing in.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to explore your options, while betting markets on smaller sports and international competitions allow even more ways to find value!
There's no better way to jumpstart your sports betting career than this offer. Sign up for DraftKings today and see what you've been missing out on!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.