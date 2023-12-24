DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Instant $150 Bonus to Bet on NBA Christmas Day Games
Bet $5, get an instant $150 bonus to bet on the NBA on Christmas
We have five fun NBA matchups on tap for Christmas Day and you can bet on ALL of them with $150 in instant bonus bets!
All you have to do is sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet your first $5 or more on any NBA game today.
Here’s how you can make the most out of a full day of NBA action this Christmas:
DraftKings Promo Code
You’ll win an instant $150 bonus as soon as you place your first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings.
As a special bonus, you’ll also be able to place a no-sweat same-game parlay each day this offer lasts.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any NBA Christmas Day game
All it takes is a deposit of $10 or more and a first-time bet of $5 or more. Then you’ll be an instant winner!
With your bonus on hand immediately, you can bet on ALL of the day’s games in a variety of fun ways.
Now let’s make sure you know how you can access odds on these games.
How to Bet on the NBA on Christmas Day at DraftKings
You can keep it simple and bet on a team to win or cover the spread or you can get creative with the MANY wagers available at DraftKings!
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on today’s games. Scroll through the options and click on games you’re interested in wagering on to see all of your available betting lines.
When you find your favorite one, make sure you put at least $5 on it and let it rip!
Let’s start with the first game of the day as an example.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite with -148 moneyline odds to beat the Knicks (+124 moneyline odds) at DraftKings.
But you don’t have to take the spread or the moneyline if you don’t want to.
You could instead bet on who will score the first basket, if a player like Damian Lillard will hit their projected point total, and much more.
Any wager works for this offer, so don’t feel as though you have to stick to a simple bet.
What’s Christmas without a guaranteed gift? Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.