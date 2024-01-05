DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont Promo: Claim $200 Early Sign-Up Bonus Now!
By Joe Summers
We're less than one week away from Vermont launching legal sports betting on January 11 and DraftKings Sportsbook has an automatic $200 sign-up bonus available to celebrate!
New users who sign up today will get $200 in bonus bets on launch day just for pre-registering. Without even placing a bet, you'll get a $200 bonus.
Here's how to claim your $200 in only a few clicks:
DraftKings Vermont Promo: $200 Sign-Up Bonus!
If you sign up for DraftKings and validate your identity, you'll have $200 in bonus bets waiting for you when sports betting goes live on the 11th!
Follow these easy steps and you'll have the bonus:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
That's it! Once sports betting officially launches, you'll have $200 in bonus funds in your account ready to roll.
No matter what you choose to bet on, you can do so with the bonus bets as you get comfortable with the wonderful world of sports betting!
Only new DraftKings users located in Vermont have access to this limited-time offer. Make sure you're ready when sports betting arrives - sign up for DraftKings now!
How to Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook in Vermont
DraftKings offers a variety of ways to back your favorite teams, including moneyline and spread odds, player props, parlays and more.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to go through your options, while up-to-the-minute live odds ensure you have the latest information before placing a wager.
Excellent promos like this one are nice, but they're not the only reason you'll love DraftKings.
Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook in Vermont?
This is one of the country's most popular sportsbooks, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in.
When you join DraftKings, you know you're joining a trusted and reliable sportsbook that's perfect for new and experienced bettors alike.
