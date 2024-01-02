DraftKings Vermont Promo Code: $200 Sign-Up Bonus Available Now!
By Joe Summers
Vermont launches legal mobile sports betting on January 11th and DraftKings Sportsbook is celebrating with an automatic $200 sign-up bonus!
New users who sign up for DraftKings now will get $200 in bonus bets once sports betting goes live. Without even placing a bet, you'll get $200!
Here's how to sign up:
DraftKings Vermont Promo Code: $200 Bonus
If you sign up for DraftKings and verify your identity, you'll be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely once Vermont officially launches sports betting!
Follow these steps to get your $200 bonus:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
That's it! On Jan. 11, you'll have $200 in bonus bets in your account waiting for you.
From that point, you can bet on anything you'd like. With $200 in bonus funds ready to roll, you can get comfortable with the user-friendly interface and layout before needing to use your own cash!
Only new DraftKings users in Vermont can claim this offer. You've waited long enough for sports betting, make sure the wait was worth it and sign up for DraftKings now!
How to Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings is one of the country's most popular and trusted sportsbooks, letting users bet on all the top action in a variety of ways, including moneyline and spread picks, total points, player props, parlays, futures and more.
There are markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, allowing even more ways to find value.
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information before betting, and daily specials conjure up creative bets to help you along the way, too.
Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook in Vermont?
In addition to special promos like this one, DraftKings also features exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in.
There's a reason Vermont was so thrilled to bring DraftKings on board. It's the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced users alike.
