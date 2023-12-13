DraftKings Vermont Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus Without Placing a Bet!
Lock in a guaranteed bonus win with this early sign-up offer from DraftKings
If you’re a sports bettor in Vermont, this is about to be an AWESOME holiday season for you!
DraftKings is bringing gifts this month ($200 in guaranteed bonus bets) just for signing up ahead of launch day on Jan. 11, 2024!
Here’s how you can win your bonus all without ever needing to make a deposit:
DraftKings Vermont Promo Code
Your job couldn’t be easier.
All you have to do is sign up with DraftKings and verify your identity, age (must be 21+) and location.
Once you’ve completed those steps, the only thing left to do is explore all that DraftKings has to offer as you plan how to spend your bonus bets.
Those bonuses – eight $25 bet credits – will hit your account on Jan. 11, allowing you to bet on any of the MANY wagers available.
How to Bet at DraftKings Vermont
There are tons of fun and unique ways to back your favorite teams and players at DraftKings.
You could keep it simple and bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on over/under the total projected points, bet on scoring props, player props, alternate lines, same-game parlays and more!
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the all-sports list and then click on your sport of choice. You’ll either be greeted with odds on upcoming games or season-long futures bets.
When you find a game you want to wager on, click on it to see all of your available betting lines!
Why Bet at DraftKings?
Winning $200 in bonus bets without making a deposit is a no-brainer reason to join DraftKings, but there’s more fun waiting, too.
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small in all of your favorite sports, along with odds boosts and other promotions that will give you more bonus opportunities.
DraftKings is coming to your state next month, and their sign-up offer won’t get better than this. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.