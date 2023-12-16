DraftKings Vermont Promo Code: Win $200 with Early Sign-Up Special
Win $200 in bonus bets without placing a bet thanks to this early sign-up offer
Legal sports betting is coming to Vermont next month, but you don’t have to wait until then to lock in your first win!
You’ll be guaranteed to win $200 in bonus bets on Jan. 11 when sports betting launches in your state just for signing up with DraftKings ahead of time!
Here’s how you can claim a guaranteed bonus all without needing to make a deposit:
DraftKings Vermont Promo Code
All you have to do is sign up with DraftKings (no promo code required) and verify your identity, age (must be 21+) and location!
But you must sign up before Jan. 11 to access this offer.
Then, you can explore all that DraftKings has to offer as you plan how you’ll spend those guaranteed bonus bets.
Those bonus bets – paid out as eight $25 bet credits – will hit your account on Jan. 11 and can be used on ANY of the many wager types available.
Now let’s make sure you’re aware of all of the possible bets you can place.
How to Bet at DraftKings
There are tons of fun betting lines available on all of your favorite sports at DraftKings.
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the all-sports listing and then click on your sport of choice. You’ll either be greeted with odds on upcoming games or season-long futures bets.
When you find a game you want to wager on, make sure to click on it to explore all of your possible options, like scoring props, player props, same-game parlays and much more.
Where else can you lock in a $200 win without making a deposit or placing a bet? Sign up with DraftKings while this limited-time offer lasts!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.