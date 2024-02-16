Predicting the EA Sports College Football cover athlete: 11 stars fans would love
It's been 11 years since EA Sports graced the masses with the latest iteration of its college football game. In recognition of this drought finally ending, let's look at 11 stars that could grace the cover when the game hits shelves this summer
4. Marvin Harrison Jr.
It's rare that the football world ever agrees on a "sure thing" coming out of college, but in Marvin Harrison Jr., we may have found one. The former Buckeye wideout is the total package: sure hands, clinical route-running, and prototypical size and speed. He's even got the DNA, as his father was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 after a decorated career with the Indianapolis Colts.
Harrison has been a model of consistency, posting nearly identical seasons the last two years in Columbus of just over 1,200 yards and exactly 14 receiving touchdowns. He found the end zone in all but two of Ohio State's games this past season, and he went over 100 yards eight times.
Harrison would be only the second wide receiver to have the cover all to himself, joining Larry Fitzgerald in NCAA Football 2005. Ohio State has produced an inordinate amount of fantastic pass-catchers, but Harrison could be the best of the bunch.
3. Nick Saban
With everyone expecting an athlete on the cover, this choice would be like the Statue of Liberty play of cover model fake-outs, but it's entirely justified. Nick Saban has left no doubt that he's the greatest coach in the history of college football, and just last month he announced his retirement.
Saban won seven national championships: one at LSU and six at Alabama, and it seemed that every year he was in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide were the favorites. He coached four Heisman Trophy winners and had an .806 career winning percentage, and in the final 13 years of his career, his teams never lost more than two games in a season.
There's precedent, of course, for a coach to be on an EA Sports cover, with John Madden appearing on his namesake game, and Bill Walsh (then of Stanford), featured on the cover of EA Sports' NCAA Football predecessors, Bill Walsh College Football '94 and Bill Walsh College Football '95. Saban would be a fitting heir.