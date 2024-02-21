Early-Bird Basketball Special: $1,000 Bonus to Pick Your March Madness Champion
Unlock two chances to win big betting on basketball this March at Caesars
The best time to bet on a March Madness winner is before the competition gets underway, and Caesars Sportsbook is helping you pick your champ with no sweat!
Caesars is offering you a $1,000 no-sweat bet for signing up – allowing you to rejoin the fun if your team gets eliminated!
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll have another chance to win with a full refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this FanSided link
- Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it. As long as you use the promo code and deposit $10 or more, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house.
Of course, you could use this no-sweat bet on any wager in any sport, but why not add some excitement to the best tournament in basketball?
How to Bet on a March Madness Champion at Caesars
You can bet on college basketball game-by-game or play the long game and bet on conference winners or the National Champion at Caesars.
If you want to stick with picking the champion, the odds are on your side!
You’ll get at least 5-to-1 odds picking any team, with UConn leading the pack at (+500) followed by Purdue (+700) and Arizona and Houston (+900).
But you could instead bet on a single game if you want to try and build your bankroll first.
How to Bet on College Basketball at Caesars
You can bet on an individual game in several different ways at Caesars.
Once you’ve signed in, click on ‘NCAAB’ to see odds on upcoming games, then click on any game you’re interested in wagering on to see all of the available betting lines.
You can bet on anything from picking a team to win or cover the spread to betting on the total points scored, props or even a parlay of your best bets!
Make sure you’re ready for the best time of the year to be a college basketball fan. Sign up with Caesars today!
Looking for another way to bet on basketball with no sweat? Check out the new-user offer at DraftKings. All you have to do is sign up and deposit $10 or more. Your first bet will then be backed by the house for up to $1,000! Sign up with DraftKings with this FanSided link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.