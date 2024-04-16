Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
New England Patriots
Randy Moss
Oh, you again. Randy Moss did not have a long career with the New England Patriots, lasting 3 ¼ seasons alongside Tom Brady (and Matt Cassell), but he was great beyond words. Before we get to the record-setting season, let’s first talk about how he got there. Between his time with the Vikings and Patriots, Moss had a terrible two-year run with the Oakland Raiders. There, he looked like a player who no longer loved football. Leave it to Tom Brady to fix that.
So the Patriots sent a fourth-round pick to the Raiders to bring Moss into the fold. They actually spent more to get Wes Welker, who was quite good himself. Moss made an immediate impact. Actually, that’s not enough. He made a record-breaking impact. Moss caught 23 touchdown passes in 2007, a number that hasn’t been touched since despite the 17th game being added. He helped the Patriots to the first-even 16-0 regular season. In the Super Bowl, his impact was clear when the Patriots needed a score at the last moment and Moss almost came down with something like a 70-yard touchdown. It got broken up, but the fact that it was close is amazing.
He would last two more full seasons in New England, putting up a league-leading 13 touchdowns in 2009 when Brady was working his way back from a torn ACL, the first real injury of his career. Then, in the middle of the 2010 season, he was traded. Then traded again. Something didn’t jive, but it was what it was. Moss was such an enigma and we’re happy to see what he would look like with Brady next to him.
This pick is not for everyone. Wes Welker had almost twice the yards, and Julian Edelman was a multi-time Super Bowl Champion. Troy Brown was a man of many hats who excelled at everything, and even Deion Branch made a huge impact and finished with more yards than Moss. However, the sheer greatness that Moss brought to the Patriots could not be touched. Yes, it ended with just a Super Bowl loss, and playoffs are important, but we’ve never seen anything like the connection of Brady and Moss together.