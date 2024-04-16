Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Rice
We made it. The GOAT. We’re not just talking about the GOAT wide receiver, Jerry Rice is the greatest football player of all time. Better than Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Lawrence Taylor, and Barry Sanders. There is no other player who was as good at anything as Jerry Rice was at wide receiver. Heck, Rice might be the best ATHLETE in history. Seriously, he was that good.
Let’s look at the career stats, then we’ll go to the 49ers impact. Rice has 5,000 more yards than any player in history, 120 more receptions than any player in history, 40 more receiving touchdowns than any player in history, and he’d be seventh all-time in yards per game if we only counted his 49ers years. Rice is beyond anything we’ve ever seen. This is like Cy Young-level dominance at a position, but Rice wasn’t playing against massively lesser competition.
Rice was great every year, but his performance in 1995 was special. He caught 122 balls for 1,848 yards and 15 touchdowns. That season, he won his ninth All-Pro at his position. He would go on to win his 10th the next season.
In the playoffs, he was just as great. He helped the 49ers win three Super Bowls and won the MVP at Super Bowl XXIII. He was a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He led the league in yards and touchdowns six times. Most of his records are considered untouchable, even with the extra game on the schedule. Nobody will ever be as durable as Rice while being as productive. It will never, ever happen.