1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
San Francisco 49ers
The 2024 NFL season will mark 30 years since the San Francisco 49ers last hoisted a Lombardi Trophy. It was Super Bowl XXIX in South Florida when Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young threw six TD passes in a 49-26 victory over the Chargers.
Since then, there have been numerous appearances in the NFC Championship Game. The club has played on Super Sunday three times dating back to 2012, all of those games ending in defeat.
General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have assembled a very talented team. San Francisco has reached the NFC title game in four of the past five seasons. The Niners have two Super Bowl appearances under Shanahan’s guidance and with two different starting quarterbacks (Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy). Both appearances came vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Each time, Kyle Shanahan’s club owned a 10-point lead and wound up losing, including a 25-22 overtime setback last month at Allegiant Stadium.
The team could certainly use some help at safety, and there are plenty of options out there that the Niners could sign immediately. Then again, with Dre Greenlaw injuring his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII, there’s a bit of uncertainty regarding his status. New defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson could use an emerging performer who excels at pass coverage.