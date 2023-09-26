NFL Promos: How to Win $400 in Bonuses at FanDuel and BetMGM
Bet $15, win $400 in guaranteed bonus bets with limited-time offers at FanDuel and BetMGM
This NFL season has already had comebacks, blowouts, devastating injuries and unforeseen breakouts.
FanSided readers like yourself can join the fun with $400 in bonus bets if you sign up with FanDuel and BetMGM sportsbooks and follow our instructiosn below!
Here’s how you can make the most out of betting on the NFL this season:
FanDuel Promo Code
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any NFL Week 4 game
Make sure you pay close attention to the minimum requirements listed above, otherwise you won’t receive that bonus!
Since you’ll be guaranteed to win whenever that first bet settles, it might be smart to bet on Thursday Night Football so you’ll have access to your bonus bets for the weekend!
BetMGM Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll get $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and bet your first $10 or more!
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on any NFL Week 4 game
Again, it’s important to pay attention to the details here. Your first deposit and your first bet must both be for at least $10 each to activate this bonus!
Since your $200 bonus will arrive immediately after placing that first bet, you can go right back in for more NFL wagers!
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started.
How to Bet on NFL at FanDuel and BetMGM
There are plenty of fun ways to bet on the NFL at FanDuel and BetMGM that you might not know about!
You can keep it simple and pick a team to win or cover the spread or bet on the over/under total points. Or you could bet on anytime touchdown scorers, player props, same-game parlays and much more!
Once you’ve signed in, click on the ‘NFL’ tab and then scroll through the options until you find a game you want to wager on. From there, click on the matchup to explore all of your options.
Don’t forget to meet the minimum requirements for your first bets!
Sign up with FanDuel and BetMGM today to give yourself a $400 cushion to bet on a fun season of the NFL.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.