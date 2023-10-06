FanDuel + BetMGM Sign-Up Bonuses: Bet $15, Win $400 GUARANTEED on ANY MLB, NFL or College Football Game!
Bet just $15 and you'll win $400 in guaranteed bonuses from FanDuel and BetMGM
By Joe Summers
FanDuel and BetMGM are helping you score a MASSIVE payday betting on any NFL, MLB or college football game this weekend with a pair of terrific sign-up promos.
New users who bet $15 across the two sportsbooks will win a combined $400 GUARANTEED bonus! Even if your wagers lose, you'll get $400 no matter what.
See below how to claim each offer before this weekend's action-packed slate.
FanDuel $200 Bonus Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on any game in any sport, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's +4000 odds!
All you have to do is sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required), deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on any game.
Once your wager settles, you'll automatically be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus!
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting have access to this limited-time promo. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $200 win - sign up for FanDuel now!
BetMGM $200 Instant Sign-Up Bonus
Betting just $10 at BetMGM will win you an INSTANT $200 bonus! Sign up and bet $10 or more on any game, then you'll instantly be given $200 in bonus bets as a reward.
You don't need a promo code for this offer either. Simply use this link to sign up for BetMGM and bet $10 or more on anything you want.
Just for placing your bet, you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. If you win your wager, you'll get those winnings on top of the bonus!
Similar to the above, you must be a new BetMGM user to qualify and not much time remains. Give yourself a $200 bonus in only a few clicks by signing up for BetMGM now!
Why Choose FanDuel and BetMGM?
These are two of the most popular sportsbooks in the country, offering tons of ways to bet on your favorite teams including moneyline and spread odds, player props, parlays, futures, totals and more.
Each sportsbook has their own odds, so shop around to make sure you're getting the best value. Thanks to these offers, you'll have $400 in bonus bets to get comfortable and build your bankroll!
You'll also love the exclusive odds boots, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, user-friendly interfaces and rewards programs that'll keep your paydays coming.
It's a magical time on the sports calendar, so take advantage of it by signing up for FanDuel and BetMGM now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.