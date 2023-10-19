FanDuel Kentucky Promo: Win $200 Bonus PLUS Three Months of NBA League Pass Right Now!
Bet just $5 on any game and win a guaranteed $200 bonus plus three months of NBA League Pass at FanDuel
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook is getting Kentucky residents ready for the NBA season with an incredible new sign-up promo.
New users who bet $5 or more with their first wager will win $200 GUARANTEED plus three free months of NBA League Pass! Win or lose, you'll get those bonuses no matter what.
Here's how to claim this offer in only a few clicks:
FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets PLUS three free months of NBA League Pass, win or lose!
Follow these easy steps to get your exclusive bonuses:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport
That's it! After your wager settles, you'll automatically be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
You'll also get a code for three months off NBA League Pass, though be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Only new FanDuel users in Kentucky have access to this promotion. It's only available for a short time, so take advantage of a bonus $200 and free NBA League Pass while you can by signing up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet on Kentucky Sports at FanDuel
FanDuel offers a variety of ways to bet on your favorite Kentucky teams. While both the Wildcats and Cardinals are off this week, you can back ANY squad on the moneyline or spread, or even look at a player prop or parlay!
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to explore all of your options and up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information before jumping into a betting market.
Follow the steps above and you'll get $200 in bonus funds no matter what! That being said, amazing offers like this one aren't the only reason to sign up for FanDuel.
Why Choose FanDuel in Kentucky?
This is America's top sportsbook for a reason, giving users exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that keeps your bonuses flowing in even after you've exhausted this promo.
FanDuel also offers odds on smaller sports and international competitions, so you're not just limited to the day's top action to find value.
Tons of Kentucky residents are celebrating legal sports betting with this stellar promo. Sign up for FanDuel now to ensure you don't miss out.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.