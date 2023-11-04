FanDuel NBA League Pass Promo: 3 Months of All-Access + a Shot at $150!
Bet $5 on any NBA moneyline wager, win 3 months of NBA League Pass PLUS a shot at a $150 bonus
If you’re itching for more NBA action, you’ve come to the right place.
You can watch all the NBA games you can handle with a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass just for signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook and betting $5 or more on any NBA game.
As a special bonus, you’ll ALSO win an additional $150 in bonus bets if the team you bet on wins!
Here’s how you can celebrate the start of a new NBA season with this limited-time offer:
FanDuel NBA League Pass Promo
You’ll receive your code for access to NBA League Pass within 72 hours of placing that first NBA moneyline wager of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any NBA moneyline bet
It’s pretty straightforward. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then use $5 or more to pick any NBA team to win straight up.
Since you can bet on ANY team in ANY NBA game, it only makes sense to target some of the biggest favorites on the board to find your best bet.
Now let’s make sure you know how to find those odds.
How to Bet on the NBA at FanDuel
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on your favorite NBA teams and players at FanDuel Sportsbook, but let’s stick to unlocking this bonus.
You’ll have to bet on an NBA team on the moneyline, which simply means picking them to win a game.
That means you’ll likely want to look into only teams favored to win (with a minus symbol next to their odds). When you find the team that you’re most confident in winning, make sure you bet at least $5 on it.
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation, used by millions of sports bettors every day, and you’re about to find out why!
You’ll have access to the most up-to-date odds on a user-friendly site that also includes odds boosts, a rewards programs and other promotions that will give you more bonus-bet opportunities!
Sign up with FanDuel before this limited-time offer ends to give yourself three months of NBA viewing pleasure AND a chance to win bonus bets to make the most out of the experience.
