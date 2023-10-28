FanDuel NBA League Pass Promo: Win 3 Free Months PLUS $150 Bonus if Your Team Wins!
WIn three months of NBA League Pass plus a $150 bonus from FanDuel if your moneyline bet wins
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook has a brand-new sign-up promo that'll turn you into a MASSIVE winner this weekend betting on any team to win!
New users who bet $5 or more on any team's moneyline odds in ANY sport will win a $150 bonus if their team wins! As a special bonus, you'll also get three free months of NBA League Pass just for placing your bet.
Here's how to claim this exclusive offer before it expires:
FanDuel NBA League Pass Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any team's moneyline, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if your team wins PLUS three free months of NBA League Pass win or lose!
Follow these steps and you'll be in line for a huge payday:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any team's moneyline in any sport
That's it! If the team you bet on wins, you'll get those winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets to use freely provided you deposited at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Whether your team wins or loses, you'll also receive a code for three free months of NBA League Pass, letting you enjoy thrilling action on the house!
You must be a new FanDuel user in a state with legal sports betting to qualify. Sign up for FanDuel now and get set for a huge weekend!
How to Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel Sportsbook has odds on all of the weekend's matchups, whether you're waiting for Sunday Night Football with the Chargers as huge favorites or prefer to bet on the NBA, NHL, or college football today.
While this offer is only good for a moneyline bet, you can use your bonuses however you want! FanDuel has spread odds, totals, player props, parlays, futures and more available for you to utilize.
It also has markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, allowing you to look for value outside of the most popular games as well.
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook?
This is one of the most popular sportsbooks in America, giving users exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate through each matchup, while up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information before committing to a wager.
There's no better way to enjoy an action-packed sports weekend - sign up for FanDuel today and join the party!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.