Expiring NBA Promo Code: $150 Bonus Picking ANY Winner Today!
Get an extra $150 with any winning $5 bet
By Joe Summers
We've got three NBA games tonight, highlighted by Celtics vs. Knicks in a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview, and FanDuel Sportsbook has an exclusive sign-up promo to help you score a BIG payday this weekend!
New users who bet $5 or more on any team to win will get $150 in bonus bets if they're correct! That's an extra +3000 odds on any winning bet.
Here's how to get started:
FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any NBA team to win, you'll receive an additional $150 in bonus bets if you're right!
To get your shot at $150, follow these simple steps:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
That's it! If your wager wins, you'll get your winnings in addition to $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that you can bet on any team, no matter how big of a favorite that squad is. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager only has to be $5.
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting have access to this limited-time promo. The clock is ticking, so sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet on the NBA Today at FanDuel Sportsbook
Whether you're betting on Celtics vs. Knicks, prefer a wager on Magic vs. Pistons or even Nets vs. Timberwolves, FanDuel has you covered with updated odds for all of the action.
Go to the 'NBA' section after you sign up and make your deposit to check out your options. Provided you follow those steps outlined above, any winning $5 bet will get you the $150 bonus!
But great promos like this one aren't the only reason you'll love FanDuel.
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook for Sports Betting?
FanDuel is the country's most popular sportsbook for good reason, featuring exclusive odds boosts, a user-friendly interface, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing all year long.
With markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, there are always ways to find value at FanDuel.
Sign up today!
If you're interested in an even bigger payday, BetMGM has an instant $150 bonus available! Just sign up, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any NBA game to instantly receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up for BetMGM and let's get this party started!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.