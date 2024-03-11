FanDuel NC Promo Code: Claim $250 Sign-Up Bonus Today
See how to claim an automatic $250 bonus from FanDuel win or lose
By Joe Summers
Sports betting officially goes live in North Carolina today and FanDuel Sportsbook has the best sign-up promo available for users looking to kick things off with a massive payday!
Here's how to get started:
- FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code
- How do Bonus Bets Work at FanDuel Sportsbook in North Carolina?
- What is FanDuel?
- FanDuel App Review
- Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legal in South Carolina?
- How Old Do You Have to Be to Use FanDuel in North Carolina?
- What Sports Can I Bet on at FanDuel North Carolina?
- FanDuel Refer-a-Friend Bonus
- FanDuel vs DraftKings
- FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Summary
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game in any sport today, you'll automatically receive $250 in bonus bets win or lose. That's +4000 odds without even needing to win!
Follow these steps to secure your $250:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
3. Deposit $10 or more
4. Bet at least $5 on any game
That's all you have to do! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets simply for placing the bet.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first bet only has to be $5. It can be on anything you want, then you can utilize the bonus bets to check out all of FanDuel's great competitive markets!
How do Bonus Bets Work at FanDuel Sportsbook in North Carolina?
Bonus bets are easy to access and can be used on any game in any sport, whether you're looking at a moneyline or spread pick or prefer a player prop or parlay.
When you select a wager for your bet slip, you'll have the option to use your bonus funds. They'll expire seven days after receipt, so make sure you act quickly!
What is FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most recognizable sportsbooks and daily fantasy sports platforms in the country. It was originally founded in 2009 as a daily fantasy sports company then expanded to sports betting as it became legalized in states across America.
The sportsbook is now operational in over 20 states and the company is aggressively expanding as new states, like North Carolina, legalize sports betting over time.
FanDuel App Review
FanDuel is known for having the top sportsbook app on the market, with quick loading times and an easy navigational interface that lets you seamlessly jump between different sections and search through the day's action. Your account syncs up whether you're on the desktop website or mobile app, and you can download it on the App Store with Apple or Google Play Store with Android.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is one of the best sportsbooks on the market. You'll find competitive odds, helpful tutorials, the most user-friendly interface available, easy access to desktop and mobile applications and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing the more you bet.
Is FanDuel Legal in South Carolina?
No, South Carolina currently has a ban on sports betting. If you're a South Carolina resident looking to place a bet, you'll need to be located in a legal state like North Carolina in order to use FanDuel.
How Old Do You Have to Be to Use FanDuel in North Carolina?
21+, though you can bet on both professional and collegiate competitions provided you are physically located in North Carolina.
What Sports Can I Bet on at FanDuel North Carolina?
FanDuel offers competitive odds on every major professional and collegiate team in North Carolina and around the country, with some betting markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well. Whether you're looking at college basketball or football, the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLS, NASCAR or something else entirely, you'll be hard-pressed to come across a market at another regulated sportsbook that FanDuel doesn't offer.
FanDuel Refer-a-Friend Bonus
FanDuel will assign you a unique referral link that you can use to invite friends and earn up to $50 in bonus bets for each eligible person who starts betting after using your link. You'll find your referral code and link in the account management section on either desktop or mobile app.
FanDuel vs DraftKings
It's wise to use as many sportsbooks as possible to ensure you're finding the best price, so I recommend signing up for DraftKings today as well. It's the same kind of offer - deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game and you'll get $250 in bonus bets automatically. Sign up for DraftKings now as well to maximize your rewards!
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Summary
Welcome Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Bonus Bets Expiration
$250 in bonus bets
$10
$5
21+ and located in North Carolina
Seven days after receipt
