FanDuel NFL Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED Plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Bet on any Week 1 game and win $200 guaranteed plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket this season
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook has an incredible sign-up promo available for new users ready to start the NFL season with a MASSIVE boost.
New users who bet $5 or more on any Week 1 game will win $200 in bonus bets GUARANTEED plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing you to enjoy thrilling football at a discount all year long!
See below how to sign up and claim this limited-time offer before it expires.
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel and bet $5 or more on any NFL game, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets even if you lose PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Your part is easy. Follow these steps to get your bonus:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
Boom! Once your wager settles, you'll be credited $200 in bonus bets regardless of its outcome.
Within 72 hours, you'll also get a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting can claim this offer. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $200 - sign up for FanDuel today!
How to Bet on the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook
Whether you're backing an individual team, cooking up a parlay or targeting a player prop, it's easy to back your favorite teams at FanDuel.
The sportsbook offers creative lines on top of your standard moneyline and spread options too, giving you even more chances to win.
Thanks to this offer, you'll have $200 in bonus bets in your account that you can spread around to get familiar with all of the possibilities!
Why Bet at FanDuel?
This is America's most popular sportsbook, giving users exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, a rewards program and helpful tutorials to guide you as you get comfortable.
Their user-friendly interface makes it easy to find your favorite bets of the day, while constantly-updating live odds give you the latest and best lines to bet on all the day's action.
Sign up for FanDuel today to see why it's one of the best sportsbooks around!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.