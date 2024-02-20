Exclusive EPL Promo: $150 Bonus if Liverpool Beats Luton Town!
By Joe Summers
The Premier League is back in action and FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promo to help you score a BIG payday betting on Liverpool vs. Luton Town!
New users who bet $5 or more on Liverpool to win the match will receive an additional $150 in bonus bets if they do. A $5 bet would normally profit less than $1 with Liverpool listed as such a large favorite. With this promo, you're getting an extra $150!
Here's how to get started:
FanDuel Sportsbook Premier League Promo: Bet $5, Win $150
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on Liverpool to beat Luton, you'll get an additional $150 in bonus bets if they do!
To get your bonus, follow these simple steps:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on Liverpool's moneyline odds
That's it! If Liverpool gets the job done, you'll be credited your winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
Keep in mind that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your first wager only has to be $5, but be sure to make the proper deposit before placing the bet.
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting can access this exclusive EPL promo and it's only available for a short time. Sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet on English Premier League at FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel has an exclusive Premier League section you can access to find the matchup and place your bet. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to explore your options, and you'll likely soon have $150 in bonus bets to get comfortable with!
Liverpool is a massive -550 favorite as one of the league's best teams. Just bet $5 or more on them to win and you'll have access to the bonus, provided you make that $10 deposit first.
It's the perfect time to join the FanDuel family, though great promos like this one aren't the only reason it's the country's most popular sportsbook.
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook for Betting?
You'll love the exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in as you bet at FanDuel.
There are tons of ways to bet at FanDuel and a variety of leagues, including live odds markets and even options for smaller sports and international competitions like this one.
See what you've been missing out on and sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.