FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus if This HUGE Favorite Wins
Bet $5 on South Alabama (16.5-point favorites), win $150 bonus if they win straight up
We have a full day of college football on tap for Saturday and you can cash in BIG if South Alabama (16.5-point favorite!) beats Eastern Michigan!
If you bet $5 or more on South Alabama to win straight up at FanDuel, you’ll win $150 in extra bonus bets if they do!
Here’s how you can make the most out of a the biggest favorite in college football today:
FanDuel Promo Code
You’ll be eligible to win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with FanDuel and betting $5 or more on ANY team’s moneyline odds.
But why not bet on a team favored by MORE than two touchdowns?!
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on South Alabama to beat Eastern Michigan
All it takes is a first-time deposit of $10 or more and a first-time bet of $5 or more on moneyline odds.
Once you lock in that first moneyline wager, all that’s left to do is cheer your team on to bring home those bonus bets.
Now let’s make sure you know how to access odds on this weekend’s bowl games, using South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan as an example.
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
South Alabama has INSANE -1100 moneyline odds against Eastern Michigan this weekend at FanDuel Sportsbook.
That implies a 91.67% chance of winning, which makes this game perfect for this bonus offer!
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on all of the upcoming bowl games. When you find South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan (or any other game you want to wager on), make sure you put at least $5 on those moneyline odds!
If you win your bonus bets, you can use them on ANY of the many different wager types available.
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation, and you’re about to find out why.
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on all of your favorite sports (not just college football) along with odds boosts and more chances to win bonus bets.
It’s not often that you can cash in big betting on a big favorite to win straight up. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.