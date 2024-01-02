FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus if Celtics Make 1+ Three-Pointers vs. Thunder
Bet $5 on Boston vs. OKC, win $150 bonus if the Celtics make at least one 3
The Boston Celtics are leading the NBA with 16.1 made 3-pointers per game, and you’ll cash in if they make just one or more tonight!
If you bet your first $5 or more at FanDuel on any Celtics vs. Thunder wager, you’ll win $150 in bonus bets if Boston makes at least one shot from deep.
Here’s how you can cash in on one shot:
FanDuel Promo Code
Once you sign up with FanDuel and place your first bet of $5 or more on Celtics vs. Thunder, you’ll be locked in to this offer!
Here’s the step-by-step process to unlocking your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Celtics vs. Thunder
The process is simple, but each step is essential. You must deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 to activate this bonus offer.
Once your first bet is placed, all that’s left to do is for you to kick back and enjoy the fun – knowing you can let off a celebration once that first 3-pointer falls for Boston.
But let’s first make sure you know how to access odds on this game.
Celtics vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is a four-point road favorite with -174 moneyline odds against Oklahoma City (+144 moneyline odds) tonight at FanDuel Sportsbook.
But you don’t HAVE to bet on the spread or the moneyline if you don’t like those odds.
You could instead bet on over/under 239.5 total points, which player will score the first basket, individual player props, a same-game parlay or much more!
How to Bet on the NBA at FanDuel
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on today’s games. When you find Boston at Oklahoma City, click on it to see each available betting line.
When you find your favorite wager, don’t forget that you need to put at least $5 on it!
Where else can you cash in a $150 bonus on ONE basket? Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.