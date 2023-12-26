FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus Predicting Any NBA Winner
Bet $5 on any NBA team, get $150 bonus if they win!
We have a full slate of NBA action on tap for tonight and that means it shouldn’t be too hard to find a team you’re confident will win.
Whether that’s the Clippers (12-point favorites), Kings (8-point favorites), Magic (7.5-point favorites) or anyone else is up to you.
If you put your first $5 or more on any team to win tonight at FanDuel and they do, you’ll win an extra $150 in bonus bets!
Here’s how you can put yourself in a position to win big:
FanDuel Promo Code
You’ll be eligible to win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with FanDuel and betting your first $5 or more on any team’s moneyline odds.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any NBA game
As long as you deposit $10 or more and then use $5 or more of that on a moneyline bet, you’ll claim this bonus offer.
You won’t know if you’ll win your bonus bets until the game is over. In the meantime you can enjoy the action while rooting on your team to bring home those bonus bucks.
Now let’s make sure you know how to find these moneyline odds.
How to Bet on the NBA at FanDuel
It’s easy to tell which teams are favored by looking at the spread, but you won’t want to bet on that for this bonus offer.
Instead, log in to FanDuel, click on ‘NBA’ and then bet at least $5 on any team to win straight up.
For instance, the Clippers (the biggest favorites of the day) are listed at wild -650 moneyline odds. A $5 bet on those odds wouldn’t return much, but who cares if you lock in your bonus bets?
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation for many reasons beyond this bonus offer.
You can wager on any of your favorite sports with up-to-the-minute odds and a wide variety of betting lines.
You’ll also have access to odds boosts and other bonus opportunities, giving you even more chances to win!
This NBA season is starting to heat up, and you can boost your bankroll for the ride. Sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.