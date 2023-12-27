FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus if SMU Beats Boston College
Bet $5 on SMU, win $150 bonus if its beats Boston College
SMU is one of the biggest bowl favorites of the week, listed as 10.5-point favorites over Boston College. But you only need them to win (not cover the spread) to win big!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets if you bet your first $5 or more on SMU to beat BC at FanDuel and the Mustangs win!
Here’s how you can take your shot at cashing in on a two-score favorite:
FanDuel Promo Code
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets if you sign up for FanDuel and correctly predict the winner of any game with a bet of $5 or more on the moneyline.
But why not bet on one of the biggest bowl favorites of the week?
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on SMU to beat Boston College
This process is simple, but make sure you satisfy each requirement, including a deposit of $10 or more and a first-time bet of $5 or more on moneyline odds.
You’ll have to wait until this game is over to find out if you’ll win your bonus bets, but that doesn’t matter too much considering this game begins at 11 A.M. EST on Thursday!
Now let’s make sure you know how to access odds on this game.
SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread and Total
There aren’t going to be many teams favored by more than SMU is against Boston College at FanDuel this bowl season.
But you’ll want to ignore the spread for the purpose of this bonus offer.
Instead, you’ll log in, click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on all of the upcoming bowl games and then make sure to put at least $5 on SMU’s -375 moneyline odds.
If SMU wins, you can spend those bonus bets on ANY of the many wager types available.
How to Bet at FanDuel
You can bet on your favorite teams and players in a variety of fun ways with your bonus bets at FanDuel.
You could keep it simple and stick to picking a team to win straight up. Or you could bet on the spread, the total projected points, scoring props, player props and much more!
And FanDuel makes that easy with up-to-the-minute odds on an easy-to-use site.
This college football season is almost over and you’re running out of chances to cash in on it. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.