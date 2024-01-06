FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus if Steelers Score vs. Ravens
Bet $5 on the NFL, win a $150 bonus!
Pittsburgh kicks off Week 18 with a must-win game against Baltimore and you can cash in on their desperation!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets if you bet your first $5 or more on Steelers vs. Ravens and Pittsburgh puts points on the scoreboard. Win or lose, you’ll win your bonus.
Here’s how you can cash in on just one score at FanDuel:
FanDuel Promo Code
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets whenever your first wager of $5 or more settles at FanDuel.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Steelers vs. Ravens
As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll have claimed this bonus offer.
Then all that’s left to do is kick back and watch the game – celebrating when the Steelers score!
Since this is the first game of Week 18, you’ll then be free to use your bonus bets on the rest of the week’s games.
But let’s first make sure you know how to get started.
Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite with -168 moneyline odds on the road at Baltimore this week at FanDuel Sportsbook.
That means you can bet on Pittsburgh to win a must-win game they’re favored to win AND you’ll win bonus bets no matter what!
But you don’t have to bet on the spread or moneyline at FanDuel. You could instead bet on over/under 34.5 points, anytime touchdown scorers, individual player props and more.
How to Bet on the NFL at FanDuel
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on all of the Week 18 games.
Click on Steelers vs. Ravens (and any other games you’re interested in) to see all of your available betting lines, and don’t forget to make sure that first wager is at least $5!
The best NFL games of the season are still ahead of us, and you can join the fun with bonus bets. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.