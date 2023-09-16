LAST CHANCE: Win $200 GUARANTEED Plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket at FanDuel in Week 2!
Bet just $5 at FanDuel and win a guaranteed $200 bonus plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook is helping NFL fans celebrate the start of the season by giving new users $300 in GUARANTEED bonuses!
Betting just $5 at FanDuel on ANY game will win you a GUARANTEED $200 bonus PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket! Whether you win or lose, you're a winner today. Here's how to get started before the offer expires:
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10, then bet $5 or more on any game, you'll win $200 in bonus bets even if you lose PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Follow these easy steps to get your bonuses:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any NFL Week 2 game
That's it! Regardless of your wager's outcome, you'll be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Within 72 hours, you'll also get a code for $100 off NFL Sunday ticket. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus even though your first bet only has to be $5.
You must be a new FanDuel user in a state with legal sports betting to qualify. The offer ends THIS WEEK, so hurry up and sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet on the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook
This is the most popular sportsbook in America for good reason, offering tons of ways to bet on the day's games including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays and more!
Go to the 'NFL' section after you sign up and make your deposit to look at the day's games. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate, and you'll win $200 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps outlined above!
Great offers like this one aren't the only reason to join FanDuel.
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook?
You'll love the exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll keep the profit coming in long after your bonuses are gone.
FanDuel offers odds on smaller sports and international competitions as well, giving you even more chances to win!
It's the perfect sportsbook whether you're a brand-new bettor or one with years in the game. Sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.