FanDuel Promotion: Win $150 Bonus if Gonzaga Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff!
Bet $5 on a huge favorite, win $150 bonus if they win!
We have a ton of college basketball on tonight, including some HUGE mismatches, which is great news for you!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets if you sign up with FanDuel and bet $5 or more on Gonazaga’s moneyline odds vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Zags win!
Here’s how you can take your shot at cashing in on a heavily favored team:
FanDuel Promo Code
You’ll be eligible to win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with FanDuel and betting $5 or more on any team’s moneyline odds.
Of course, you could bet on ANY team, but why not bet on a team favored by more than 30 points?!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any moneyline odds
All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any team to win straight up.
There are many others lopsided matchups in college basketball tonight, too, including BYU, Utah and Butler all listed as 24.5-point favorites in their respective games.
Now let’s make sure you know how to access these odds, using tonight’s Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game as an example.
Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Odds, Spread and Total
Gonzaga is the biggest favorite in basketball tonight, listed at a RIDICULOUS 33.5-point favorites with -50000 moneyline odds against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at FanDuel.
Those odds are so insane that most people wouldn’t think twice about betting on them.
Gonzaga is 6-1 with its only loss coming to No. 2 Purdue. In its six wins, the Zags have won by an average of 20.5 points, against quality teams like Syracuse, UCLA and USC.
It would be a monumental upset for Gonzaga to lose tonight, which is perfect for you!
How to Bet on College Basketball at FanDuel
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NCAAB’ to see odds on all of today’s games.
Scroll through the list until you see Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Gonzaga, and then put at least $5 on those insane moneyline odds.
If you win your bonus bets, you’ll be able to spend them on ANY of the many different wager types available.
Don’t miss out on your chance to turn a huge mismatch into a chance to win big. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.