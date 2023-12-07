FanDuel Sportsbook CFB Promo: Win $150 Bonus for Predicting Army vs. Navy Winner
Bet $5 on Army vs. Navy, win $150 bonus if you predict the winner at FanDuel
We only have one college football game on tap for today, and you can cash in on it simply by predicting who will win!
If you sign up for FanDuel and bet $5 or more on the moneyline odds for either Army or Navy, you’ll win $150 in bonus bets if your team wins.
Here’s how you can turn this classic game into a chance to win big:
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code
You’ll be eligible to win $150 in bonus bets just for betting $5 or more on any team’s moneyline and they win!
But why not bet on the last college football game of the regular season?
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Army or Navy on the moneyline
It’s simple. Just deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on either team to win.
Then, all that’s left to do is kick back and watch the action, rooting on your team to bring home the bonus bets.
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on this game.
Army vs. Navy Odds, Spread and Total
Army is a 2.5-point favorite with -146 moneyline odds at Navy (+122 moneyline odds) this weekend at FanDuel Sportsbook.
But you’ll want to ignore the spread for the purpose of this bonus offer.
Instead, sign in to FanDuel, click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on this game and then put at least $5 or more on either Army or Navy!
If the team you bet on wins, you’ll be able to spend those bonus bets on ANY of the many different wagers available.
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in America, used by millions of sports bettors, and you’re about to find out why!
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on all of your favorite sports, including player props, parlays and more!
And you’ll also be treated to odds boosts and other promotions that will give you more opportunities to win bonus bets.
Don’t miss out on your chance to end this college football season with a bang. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.