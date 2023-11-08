FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Promo: Win $150 Bonus For Picking ANY Winner Today!
Bet $5 on any team and get a $150 FanDuel bonus if your team wins!
By Joe Summers
We've got 14 NBA games tonight and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you a $150 bonus if you correctly pick ANY winner!
New users who bet $5 or more on ANY team to win will receive $150 in bonus bets if they're correct! It's truly that simple.
Here's how to sign up and claim this exclusive promo:
FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Promo
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on any NBA team's moneyline odds to win, you'll get $150 in bonus bets if your team wins!
Follow these easy steps to get your shot at $150:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any team to win
That's it! If the team you bet on gets the victory, you'll receive those winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
It doesn't matter how large of a favorite you back, though be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
You must be a new FanDuel user in a state with legal sports betting to qualify for the promo. It's only available for a limited time, so sign up for FanDuel now and get a $150 bonus if you pick the winner of any game!
How to Bet on the NBA at FanDuel Sportsbook Today
FanDuel offers tons of ways to bet on all of tonight's action, whether you're looking at the marquee matchup between the Warriors and Nuggets or prefer a different game.
Remember that your first bet must be on a team's moneyline odds to win outright. I recommend finding the biggest favorite that you feel comfortable with and letting it rip!
Once you've claimed the bonus, you can bet however you want, including on a team's spread or even a player prop, future or parlay!
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook for Sports Betting?
FanDuel is one of America's most popular sportsbooks for a reason. You can know that you're betting with a trusted and dependable brand when you bet at FanDuel.
Users love the exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, user-friendly interface and rewards program that'll keep the paydays flowing in throughout the season.
The sportsbook also features betting markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, allowing more chances to find value!
See what you've been missing out on and sign up for FanDuel today.
