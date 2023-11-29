FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Promo: Win $150 Bonus Picking ANY Winner Today!
By Joe Summers
We've got seven NBA games tonight and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you a $150 bonus for picking ANY winner!
New users who bet $5 or more on any team to win today will get an extra $150 in bonus bets if they're right! It's the biggest odds boost around and only takes a few clicks to claim.
Here's how to get started:
FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Promo: $150 Bonus for Picking ANY Winner
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on any team to win right now, you'll be credited an extra $150 in bonus bets if you're correct. That's an additional +3000 odds!
Follow these simple steps to get your shot at $150:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any team to win
That's it! If the team you bet on wins, you'll get your winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though that first wager only has to be $5. Just don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting can claim this limited-time offer. Give your bankroll the boost it deserves - sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet on the NBA at FanDuel Sportsbook Today
FanDuel offers odds on all of today's action and you can bet on ANY team to win! Be sure you're betting on the moneyline and not the spread, then after your first wager, you can bet however you want.
A $5 bet on a huge favorite would normally profit only a couple of bucks. Thanks to this offer, you'll get an extra $150!
Go to the 'NBA' section after you sign up to explore your options. With so many games, you've got plenty of choices!
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook for Sports Betting?
This is America's most popular sportsbook, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, a user-friendly interface and a rewards program that'll give you even more bonuses as you bet.
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates give you the latest information to bet with, while there are markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well!
There's always a way to find value at FanDuel. Sign up now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.