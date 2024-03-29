FanDuel NC Promo: How to Get $200 in Bonus Bets and Wager on App
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose this weekend!
If you lived in ANY other state, you would have to win your first bet to unlock $200 in bonus bets at FanDuel, but your offer is guaranteed in North Carolina!
All you have to do is sign up and place your first bet of $5 or more and you’ll win $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens.
- FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$200
$10
$5
21+
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your exclusive $200 bonus:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
That’s it! Once you’ve deposited $10+ and bet $5+ you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus funds when that first wager wraps up.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel bonus bets give you the chance to bet on sports without putting your own money on the line.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you since it’s house credit, but you will keep the winnings!
You can either withdraw your winnings or use them to bet again.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel will give you an option to apply your bonus credits any time you go to place a bet.
Simply select the option to apply your bonus, type in how much you want to use and then place the bet.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so make sure you use yours in time.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting officially became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel has quickly become one of the most popular sportsbooks in North Carolina. It was a top-of-the-line sportsbook for years in other states before coming to NC this month.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel was one of the first sportsbooks to legally launch in North Carolina. It’s licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can wager on college sports in North Carolina, including in-state teams and player props.
Other states have restrictions when it comes to betting on college sports, but not North Carolina!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
FanDuel has a strong argument to make for being the best sportsbook in North Carolina.
It has the best app in the industry, some of the biggest promotions you’ll ever find and updated betting odds on all of your favorite sports.
But you’ll want to have access to more than just one sportsbook.
If you have access to more sportsbooks, you can always find optimal odds and you’ll be able to take advantage of all of the best bonus offers.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to sign up with FanDuel and claim its welcome bonus, so let’s make sure you know how to claim the other awesome offers in your state.
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
DraftKings
$250
$10
$5
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
Total
$800
$40
$20
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.