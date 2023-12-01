FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: $150 Bonus to Pick ANY NFL, NBA or NHL Winner!
Claim a $150 bonus to pick the winner of any game this weekend
By Joe Summers
We've got a full schedule of exciting sports action this weekend and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you a $150 bonus to pick ANY winner!
New users who bet $5 or more on any NFL, NBA or NHL team to win will receive $150 in bonus bets if that team wins. That's a +3000 odds boost!
See below how to get started with only a few clicks.
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: $150 Bonus to Pick ANY Winner
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on any team to win any game, you'll automatically get an extra $150 in bonus bets if you're right!
To get your shot at $150, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any team's moneyline odds
That's it! If the team you bet on wins, you'll get those winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
While your first bet only has to be $5, make sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. You can bet on ANY favorite, no matter what the odds are!
Only new FanDuel users can access this exclusive promo. It's only available for a short time, so sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook Today
FanDuel offers odds on all of the weekend's action with a variety of ways to bet on the games, but this offer only works for a moneyline bet.
Take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface to find your favorite team to back. A $5 bet on a huge favorite would normally profit only a couple of bucks. With this offer, you'll get an extra $150!
But fantastic promos aren't the only reason why FanDuel is the country's most popular sportsbook.
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook for Sports Betting?
Users love FanDuel's exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, and rewards program that'll keep your bonuses coming in all year long.
There are markets on smaller sports and international competitions as well, allowing you more ways to find value than just the most popular games!
Find out what you've been missing out on. Sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.