FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: $150 Bonus for Picking Thursday Night Football Winner!
Bet $5 on any team to win, get $150 in bonus bets if they do with this offer from FanDuel
We have a jam-packed weekend of football ahead of ourselves, and what better way to prepare than with a guaranteed win tonight?
FanSided readers like yourself will win $150 in bonus bets just for correctly picking the winner of ANY game tonight at FanDuel!
Here’s how you can turn your best bet into a shot at $150 in bonuses:
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets if you sign up with FanDuel, bet $5 or more on any team’s moneyline and they win!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any game
As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll be eligible for this bonus offer!
You can bet on ANY game, but why not pick out one of the biggest favorites in your sport of choice? There’s no shame in a small return on your original bet as long as you win those bonus bets!
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on a game, using tonight’s NFL matchup as an example.
Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Cincinnati is a 3.5-point underdog with +154 moneyline odds while the Ravens have -184 moneyline odds at FanDuel.
But let’s ignore the spread since you MUST bet on the moneyline for this offer.
The Bengals are missing key players for this game, including Sam Hubbard and Tee Higgins while the Ravens will be without Marlon Humphrey, but have home field advantage.
If you’re confident backing one of these teams to win, click on ‘NFL’ to find odds on tonight’s game and then be sure to put at least $5 on that moneyline bet!
Why Bet at FanDuel?
You’ll have TONS of betting options tonight in several different sports thanks to FanDuel’s wide array of up-to-the-minute odds.
And you’ll ALSO have access to other fun surprises, like odds boosts and other promotions that will give you more chances for bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel while this offer lasts to find out what you’ve been missing out on AND add a $150 bonus to your first win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.