FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Get $150 Bonus for Picking Monday Night Football Winner!
See how to claim a $150 bonus for picking the winner of Chiefs vs Eagles
How can a Monday Night Football matchup like this get ANY better?
With a chance to win $150 in bonus bets by predicting the winner correctly at FanDuel!
You’ll get a $150 bonus if you bet $5 or more on the team you think will win Eagles vs. Chiefs tonight and they win! All you have to do is complete a few simple steps!
Here’s how you can get started:
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code
You’ll be eligible to win $150 in bonus bets if you sign up for FanDuel, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on either team’s moneyline odds.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Eagles vs. Chiefs
All you have to do is deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on the moneyline odds for the Chiefs or the Eagles.
Then, all that’s left to do is sit back and enjoy the game, knowing you’ll be winning bonus bets if your pick was right!
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet on tonight’s game.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Philadelphia is a 2.5-point underdog on the road at Kansas City with +126 moneyline odds at FanDuel.
But let’s ignore the spread for the sake of this bonus offer.
You’ll either bet on Philadelphia at +126 odds or Kansas City at -148 odds. Of course, neither of these wagers would return wild winnings, but who cares as long as you unlock your bonus bets?
How to Bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs at FanDuel
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on upcoming games. Tonight’s game will be listed at the top.
All you need to do is put $5 or more on those moneyline odds. If you win your bonus bets, you’ll be able to bet on ANYTHING in any game, from player props to same-game parlays and more.
Sign up with FanDuel today to give yourself a chance to cash in on the best Monday Night Football matchup of the year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.