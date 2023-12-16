FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Win $150 Bonus if App State Beats Miami Ohio!
Bet $5 on any bowl game, get $150 bonus if your team wins
Bowl season has officially arrived, and you can celebrate with a chance to kick it off with a BIG win today!
You can back ANY team to win their bowl game straight up today, winning $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if you’re right!
Here’s how you can take your shot at boosting your bankroll for bowl season:
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code
You’ll be eligible to win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with FanDuel and placing your first bet of $5 or more on any team’s moneyline odds.
But why not bet on App State, the biggest favorite in college football today?
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on App State vs. Miami Ohio (or any other bowl game today!)
It’s simple. As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on a team to win straight up, you’ve unlocked this bonus offer.
You won’t know if you win your bonus bets until the clock hits zeroes for the game you wagered on. In the meantime, you can kick back and enjoy the game while taking time to explore all that FanDuel has to offer.
Now let’s make sure you know how to access odds on today’s games, using App State vs. Miami Ohio as an example.
App State vs. Miami Ohio Odds, Spread and Total
App State is a 6.5-point favorite with -265 moneyline odds against Miami Ohio this weekend at FanDuel Sportsbook.
But you’ll want to ignore the spread for the purpose of this bonus offer – except for you to know that App State is expected to win handily.
Instead, log in and click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on today’s games. When you find App State vs. Miami Ohio (or any other game), make sure you put at least $5 on those moneyline odds!
If you win your bonus bets, you can spend them on ANY of the many wager types available.
Why Bet at FanDuel?
There are tons of good reasons to use FanDuel, even after your bonus bets are long gone!
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on all of your favorite sports, along with fun odds boosts and other bonus opportunities.
What better way is there to kick off bowl season than with a chance to win big? Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.